2024 Subaru BRZ tS debuts in the US with upgraded brakes, dampers – EyeSight added to all MT variants

In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 25 July 2023 9:38 am / 0 comments

One month after the Toyota GR86 received an update for the 2024 model year in the United States, Subaru is now doing the same for the BRZ. The big news is the return of the BRZ tS, which features several performance upgrades for an even more dynamic driving experience.

Based on the existing Limited trim, the tS retains the same 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four engine with 228 hp and 249 Nm of torque. This is mated to a six-speed manual transmission that sends drive to the rear wheels via a Torsen limited-slip differential.

While the boxer engine is unchanged, the tS comes equipped with STI-tuned Hitachi dampers that are said to result in “greater flexibility and better control and stability.” The new dampers are joined by a high-performance Brembo braking system that includes four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers painted in gold, paired with larger pads and rotors to enhance stopping power, fade resistance and pedal feel.

The 215/40 profile Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels are similar to the Limited, but the latter is finished in dark grey instead of gunmetal. Other visual identifiers include ‘tS’ badging in front grille and rear boot lid as well as side mirrors and shark fin antenna in Crystal Black Silica. Body colour options are the same as the non-tS variants.

Inside, the cabin features black upholstery with a variant-exclusive blue contrast stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot and parking brake boot. Elsewhere, the red starter button sports the STI logo, which also appears in the seven-inch digital instrument cluster that is updated with red accents.

Another significant revision for the 2024 model year is something Subaru has already announced, and that is the availability of the company’s EyeSight suite of safety and driver assistance systems for manual transmission cars.

As such, the manual BRZ now comes standard with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure and sway warning as well as lead vehicle start alert. Blind spot detection, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert and steering-responsive headlamps were already available previously, so they make a return for 2024 as well.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.