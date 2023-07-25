Malaysia primed to become an EV powerhouse in Southeast Asia, says MAA president Mohd Shamsor

In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 25 July 2023 1:05 pm / 9 comments

According to Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain, Malaysia is on the right path to become an electric vehicle (EV) powerhouse in Southeast Asia. He said this is thanks to government initiatives to promote a conducive EV ecosystem, supported by strong business commitment shown by Geely and Tesla.

As reported by Bernama, Mohd Shamsor pointed out the entry of both carmakers is a clean indication of Malaysia’s relevance in the regional automotive landscape. He added that the companies’ vast global experience and access to leading technologies could result in new ideas and ways of doing business being introduced locally, such as high-tech R&D in new products that might not be currently available in the country.

“For example, electrification means a change in vehicle components, with more focus given to battery manufacturing and other specialised components for EVs. We would also see the industry adopting new skillsets and infrastructure suited to varying degrees of electrification – from mild hybrids to fully electric vehicles – besides reskilling or upskilling the automotive workforce, whilst opening up new opportunities for innovation, R&D and high-value manufacturing of components,” Mohd Shamsor explained.

With Malaysia being a major electrical and electronics manufacturing hub in the region, automakers and automotive investors can leverage on this capacity to secure supply chains to grow production of Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV). Coupled with the right government support, infrastructure and policies, Mohd Shamsor said Malaysia is well positioned to be a regional hub supporting the global growth of EVs given its strategic positioning and favourable economic conditions.

“Malaysia may be new to the EV industry, but with the solid support of the current government and progressive national policies coupled with fast-growing consumer uptake, we foresee rapid holistic growth in our local EV market. New players in the EV space will lead to greater competition, which in turn will spur more investments from automotive players and improvements in the quality of products and services offered,” said Mohd Shamsor.

He added that with more than 40 brands in the domestic market currently, the entry of new players would invigorate the market and generate more interest among consumers, who will have more choices with competitive pricing. The influx of new models, including those that are locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia, would also create new business opportunities for vendors here.

Mohd Shamsor also noted the technology and skilled-job opportunities created through overseas companies expanding into Malaysia would strengthen the country’s capacity and capability in the automotive sector so that it can potentially build and design its own EV car.

