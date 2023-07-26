KL-Karak highway to reopen at 7pm today, July 26 – MRL says ECRL Tunnel 2 collapse resulted in sinkhole

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 July 2023 3:21 pm / 3 comments

The section of the KL-Karak expressway (KLK) near the Bentong toll plaza, which was closed to traffic yesterday following the emergence of a large sinkhole, will be reopened to road users at 7pm today, July 26, according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Contractors have already taken action by burying the sinkhole with concrete since last night. Pavement works will start as soon as the concrete hardens,” the New Straits Times reported him as saying.

The sinkhole occurred at 8:34 pm last night along KM66.1 of the KLK, prompting the closure of the expressway in both directions at the stretch. Nanta said the incident did not involve any untoward incidents, and no casualties were reported.

It was later revealed that, based on reports by Malaysia Rail Link (MRL), the sinkhole, which was nearly 10 metres-wide, was brought about by the collapse of East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Tunnel 2.

Until the stretch is reopened later this evening, road users heading west into Kuala Lumpur from Kuantan on the KLK will be directed to exit the highway at the Bentong (east) interchange and re-enter the highway at the Bentong (west) interchange.

Meanwhile, those heading east from Kuala Lumpur towards Gua Musang will need to exit the highway at the Bentong (west) interchange and re-enter at the Bentong Central Spine Road interchange.

