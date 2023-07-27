2024 Proton S50 SS11 sedan will not have Android Auto, Apple CarPlay – current IHU will be improved on

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2023 11:36 am / 34 comments

Those who are still looking forward to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (AACP) in Proton models, perhaps it’s time to accept that the smartphone mirroring that you desire will not happen, at least not in the near future. Proton’s latest model, the X90, doesn’t have AACP, and neither will the upcoming ‘SS11’ sedan that we’ve been calling ‘S50’.

This was confirmed by Proton’s deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah, who pre-empted AACP questions at the recent X90 media drive.

“The simple answer is ‘not too soon’ but we’re still looking into AACP. because if I mention ‘soon’ then when the new model comes (the SS11), it won’t be there yet, but the team is looking into the opportunity,” he said, ending the statement on a diplomatic note.

Instead, the current infotainment head unit (IHU) as seen in the X90, and before that, the X70 CKD, will be improved upon.

“And at the same time, we still look into improvement of the current IHU that you experienced in the X90. The platform also will be changed to accommodate the rapid changes of technology currently in China,” Roslan added.

So what’s behind Proton’s reluctance to adopt AACP? It is surely not a technical hurdle (the X90’s IHU is high tech and looks very slick, ditto the digital instrument cluster), as even Perodua is now offering AACP in the Alza AV, but in our opinion, it’s about Proton vision for its IHU.

We’ve analysed this ‘why’ question before, and first, you’ll need to understand how it’s like in China, where Proton’s partner Geely is from. As many of you know, the services from Google, Meta and many of the other Western tech giants aren’t available in China, which have their own local champions and equivalents.

Chinese users simply prefer their own apps and services. Navigation apps like Alibaba’s AutoNavi and music streaming services like Tencent’s QQ Music take the place of Waze/Google Maps and Spotify, for instance. These services are usually either natively integrated into the car’s infotainment system or can be used in indigenous screen mirroring services like Baidu CarLife. As such, there’s little incentive for Chinese carmakers to invest in AACP-compatible systems, and while some brands have made the effort, Geely isn’t one of them.

Can Proton go its own way? Even if it could, there will always be the issue of cost, and volume in Malaysia is relatively small. Localising what’s given will continue to be the approach, and those who have AACP desires will just have to accept that. A quick poll in the office showed that we’re split on the importance of AACP – some demand/use it while others (like me) are dinosaurs. How about you, is the lack of AACP a deal-breaker? More on the SS11/S50 here.

