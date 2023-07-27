2024 Proton S50 SS11 sedan will not have Android Auto, Apple CarPlay – current IHU will be improved on

Those who are still looking forward to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (AACP) in Proton models, perhaps it’s time to accept that the smartphone mirroring that you desire will not happen, at least not in the near future. Proton’s latest model, the X90, doesn’t have AACP, and neither will the upcoming ‘SS11’ sedan that we’ve been calling ‘S50’.
This was confirmed by Proton’s deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah, who pre-empted AACP questions at the recent X90 media drive.
“The simple answer is ‘not too soon’ but we’re still looking into AACP. because if I mention ‘soon’ then when the new model comes (the SS11), it won’t be there yet, but the team is looking into the opportunity,” he said, ending the statement on a diplomatic note.
Instead, the current infotainment head unit (IHU) as seen in the X90, and before that, the X70 CKD, will be improved upon.
“And at the same time, we still look into improvement of the current IHU that you experienced in the X90. The platform also will be changed to accommodate the rapid changes of technology currently in China,” Roslan added.
So what’s behind Proton’s reluctance to adopt AACP? It is surely not a technical hurdle (the X90’s IHU is high tech and looks very slick, ditto the digital instrument cluster), as even Perodua is now offering AACP in the Alza AV, but in our opinion, it’s about Proton vision for its IHU.
We’ve analysed this ‘why’ question before, and first, you’ll need to understand how it’s like in China, where Proton’s partner Geely is from. As many of you know, the services from Google, Meta and many of the other Western tech giants aren’t available in China, which have their own local champions and equivalents.
Chinese users simply prefer their own apps and services. Navigation apps like Alibaba’s AutoNavi and music streaming services like Tencent’s QQ Music take the place of Waze/Google Maps and Spotify, for instance. These services are usually either natively integrated into the car’s infotainment system or can be used in indigenous screen mirroring services like Baidu CarLife. As such, there’s little incentive for Chinese carmakers to invest in AACP-compatible systems, and while some brands have made the effort, Geely isn’t one of them.
Can Proton go its own way? Even if it could, there will always be the issue of cost, and volume in Malaysia is relatively small. Localising what’s given will continue to be the approach, and those who have AACP desires will just have to accept that. A quick poll in the office showed that we’re split on the importance of AACP – some demand/use it while others (like me) are dinosaurs. How about you, is the lack of AACP a deal-breaker? More on the SS11/S50 here.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.
Comments
Can’t get personal info / listen to conversation / indoctrinate ideology if everyone stopped using their platform.
No offense, Proton, but that is just an ass-backward way of doing business. The people want Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Many went with third party HU just to be able to do that, why won’t you give them what they want? This arrogance is just baffling.
Ori car is from China. CCP land. they don’t have the configuration to put in stock android or apple carplay cos got google. they prefer baidu, bilibili, youku
You say “people want an AACP”. Yet, the X50, the X70 and even the Saga continues with the GKUI, selling in numbers that send them to the top or near the top of their categories.
It is not a deal breaker for thousands of people, including the article’s author.
Not having it is fine, just please don’t push Atlas OS or the X50/70 headunit OS.
No sh*t! I’ll happily stick my ipad holder with suction cup directly onto the screen. I don’t even listen to any audio tbh.
Other China brands start giving AA and CP meanwhile Geely is stubborn to stick with its own ATLAS OS. I am thinking how many will buy the S50 1.5NA CVT if it price around RM 80-90k, meanwhile its competitor Vios and City are with AA and CP.
The price will be from 59k – 79k. People will still buy it.
Lmao you proton supporters will NEVER gonna get AC/AA! Existing owners been bitching for years since X70 out but until today nothing to show.
I may take issue with this sentence: “Can Proton go its own way? Even if it could, there will always be the issue of cost, and volume in Malaysia is relatively small.”
I’m not sure how different the code base is between GKUI and Aco Tech’s ATLAS OS. However suffice to say, Proton has shown that they’re willing to invest infotainment R&D in Malaysia. Just not for Android Auto and Apple Car Play.
Fun fact, it’s not about whether Proton wants to integrate AACP or not, it’s simply whether Geely will or not. Roslan is just a messenger of the leadership at Geely.
I still wonder if they really need that big of an operation to reengineer LHD vehicles to RHD.
You wonder but you won’t seek for the answers. There is a whole lot of engineering that goes on with LHD conversions. Beam angles, headlight fixture re-engineering, harnesses, pedal positioning, dash fascia angles, seat angles. They all need to be reengineered.
Even with the established names, they save costs: look at many Contis that still have their push start on the left side of the centre console instead of on the right. It seems small, but a penny saved is a penny gained
Are you asking if the lack of AACP is a deal-breaker? Let’s break it down real quick.
What is the VISION of Proton aka 49.9% Geely, if it is built for the people then the lack of AACP of coz is a dealbreaker, why? Because most of your customers buy and kept the car for more than 5 years. So to normal people who use logical thinking, buying & keeping a car for more than 5 years without AACP is 100% deal-breaker.
Finally can kick out UMW…
I tried survive on native navigation apps and give up after 3 months; paid to enable AACP.
My personal take is, I don’t need the navigation or even media player in the HU.
Just give me FM radio and AACP, the rest I can’t be bothered.
Chery Omoda 5 even has wireless AACP. the latest Atlas OS….. is laggy, it is annoying to use. When you open the door, it tells you loudly that “Doors must be fully closed”. Again, why do you need to tell me that. The previous version allows the user to turn the annoying feedback off. Now we are stuck. When you start the engine, it tells you something…. but have no idea because the voice is broken….. Give us back GKUI. It is far better than the Atlas version. Put into reverse, it takes a full 3 sec for the reverse cameras to turn on. Sigh. You have a good product (as in the car) but let down by a made in Malaysia software that irritates more than anything.
shower rain temperature approximately…. *opens door* means i failed to open door fast enough, its a struggle 24/7/365
Honestly its not a big deal.. All i need is BT to pair my phone with and listen to podcasts from YT premium in the background.. I dont need anything more.. But i understand ppls frustrations.. Also, i doubt its a purchasing factor as well going by how many x50/x70 you see in the road..
need to feed cronies project here? giving lower spec with same price of ori part. this is basic practice in bolehland.
I think the bigger question is ‘who is behind AcoTech’? Why haven’t they been booted out due to their incompetence and lack of initiative? Must be someone with ‘strong connections’ who owns AcoTech in my kopi-tiam uncle mind lah. :) I’ve side-loaded Spotify on my X70, so much better than the rubbish Joox!
Just give us Google Map then which is useful for local traffic and road updates. Even Apple gave up on their own map and offer Google Map too…Apple, a trillion dollar company can’t even make a good map, who the F is Geely and it’s China map.
Joker.
if they’re so adamant with whatever they are doing but don’t want to get with the times why even exist honestly ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
i thought most people here are china supporter and..long live china apps!
Kuat minyak, leceh maintenance, harga kete mahal the big deal.
U want cheap n come with everything, build it urself
Hapuskan je le P1 & P2 tu. Buat kereta low standard but sell it at exorbitant price (Msia logik)
Then lastly kata ‘value for money’.
Proton is just a puppet for Geely.
then just lower the price by RM5k so that buyers can use that money to install else where.
sigh… things were so much simpler back then. just push buttons or adjust knobs
If the upcoming Smart #1 (Geely owns 50%) can have wireless AAAP, and Volvo can have native Android Automotive OS – what is really Geely’s excuse to not have AAAP on Proton cars???
what a bunch of communistic pigs
There can run huawei HiCar natively. Get an aftermarket usb dongle for carplay or aa ok from taobao ok.
Haha I laughing so hard at pupil Komen no apple no watermelon haha what some more you want this car is for rubbish pupil like you but not me
I thought they using Atlas OS developed by local team? Still need to depend on Geely?