LPT Gambang R&R Petronas station closed till Oct 9

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 July 2023 4:27 pm / 0 comments

Take note, Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) users. Anih Berhad has announced that the Petronas station at Gambang R&R, westbound to KL, will be closed from tomorrow, August 1. The closure is for upgrading works and will be until October 9.

The LPT operator says that as an alternative, mobile container pumps will be provided. If you have the habit of refuelling at this Petronas before the long journey west, it’s best to do so before you enter the highway. By the way, the next westbound petrol station is a Shell at Temerloh R&R. After that, you’ll have a choice of stations at Bentong.

By the way, the Karak Highway’s sinkhole-affected stretch is now fully open to traffic in both directions following the opening of westbound lanes to KL – no more contraflow.

