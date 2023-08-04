2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport updated in Thailand – 2.8L turbodiesel now with 224 PS, 550 Nm; fr RM254k

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 4 August 2023 4:10 pm / 2 comments

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has been given an update for the 2023 model year in Thailand and is now priced from 1.939 million baht (RM253,765), which is more than when it was first launched nearly two years ago.

For an extra 20,000 baht (RM2,617), customers in Thailand can get the SUV with a black roof to contrast a body painted in either Emotional Red or Platinum White Pearl – the third option is monotone Attitude Black Mica.

The big change for the Fortuner GR Sport involves its engine, as the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre inline-four turbodiesel has been uprated to now make 224 PS (221 hp) at 3,400 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm – this matches the Australian-spec Hilux GR Sport. Prior to this, the mill made 204 PS (201 hp) and 500 Nm, so there’s a gain of 20 PS (20 hp) and 50 Nm.

The 1GD-FTV continues to be paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system, the former with paddle shifters. Besides the added grunt, the model also gains support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the Fortuner GR Sport remains untouched. It still comes with GR-specific exterior styling, monotube dampers, GR-specific brakes, 20-inch wheels, aluminium pedals as well as GR-branded sports seats, key fob and push start button.

The kit list also includes automatic LED headlamps, synthetic leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit, a powered tailgate with hands-free access, a wireless phone charger, seven airbags, a panoramic view monitor and Toyota Safety Sense.

