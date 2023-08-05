2023 Scrambler Ducati in Malaysia, RM62,900 for Icon, RM69,900 for Nightshift and Full Throttle

In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 August 2023 12:49 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia are the 2023 Scrambler Ducati Icon, Nightshift and Full Throttle. The Scrambler Ducati Icon retails at RM62,900, while the Nightshift and Full Throttle are identically priced at RM69,900.

All pricing for the 2023 Scramblers excludes road tax, insurance and registration. This compares against the 2022 price of RM57,900 for the Scrambler Icon while the Nightshift went for RM66,900.

Power for the Scrambler Icon, Nightshift and Full Throttle still comes from Ducati’s iconic Desmosdue air-cooled V-twin producing 73 hp. Going on a diet, the Scrambler now weighs 4 kg less than the previous generation, with a redesigned trellis frame and lighter engine internals.

A new swingarm is combined with a shock absorber with mounting point located to the centreline. The frame redesign now has the main frame and rear sub-frame separated, making crash repairs and modifications easier.

Also new is the pattern for the alloy wheels though sizing remains the same at 18-inches in front and 17-inches in the rear. Weight savings of 2.5 kg is gained in the engine room, with a new eight-disc clutch and a softer lever pull.

New for the Scrambler is ride-by-wire throttle which allows the fitting of Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and two riding modes – Road and Wet. Standard equipment is cornering ABS and the Scrambler Icon and Nightshift come ready to be fitted with the optional Ducati up-and-down quickshifter.

The quickshifter is standard equipment on the Full Throttle while the Ducati Multimedia System which connects to the rider’s smartphone is optional across the range. Other design changes include the headlight, which is now a full LED unit, also with redesigned LED taillight and LED turn signals.

Information is now displayed on the new 4.3-inch color TFT cluster, giving the Scrambler a more modern outlook. The steel tank has been redesigned, as are the side covers, and equipped with an interchangeable cover that, along with the fenders and details on the headlamp, allow the rider to customise the Scrambler to his or her wishes.

There are nine colour combinations available for the Scrambler Icon obtained through mixing and matching tank colours and panels. The Nightshift comes in Nebula Blue while the Full Throttle is available only in Red.

GALLERY: 2023 Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.