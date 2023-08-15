GIIAS 2023: Daihatsu Vision-F concept debuts – fully electric Gran Max; 28 kWh battery, 200 km EV range

In Cars, Concept Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2023 9:42 am / 0 comments

Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) has presented the Daihatsu Vizion-F at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The concept, which is based on the existing Gran Max, serves to preview a future light commercial van with an electric powertrain, although the company has not confirmed if a production version is on the way.

While the general shape is still a van, meaning it’s boxy, the Vizion-F does come with some specific design cues for a more futuristic look. For starters, the handles for the front doors and rear sliding doors are flush with the bodywork, which itself has prominent wheel arches and a creased section between the aero-style wheels.

You’ll also notice the ultra-slim headlamps and taillights, while the A-pillars and frames of the front windows have blacked out for a wraparound appearance. Being an electric vehicle (EV), the concept doesn’t get a conventional grille, with a blocked-off panel occupying that space instead.

It’s properly futuristic on the inside too, with a large touchscreen occupying the centre stack, while putting the van in drive is done via a panel on the centre console. There’s also an entirely new, more upright dashboard with slim air vents, along with a redesigned steering wheel.

According to Indonesian media outlets, the Vizion-F features an electric motor rated at 48 PS (47 hp or 35 kW), which is powered by a battery with an energy capacity of 28 kWh. This setup is good for a range of 200 km, with a full charge taking about nine hours using an AC input, or an hour with DC fast charging – charging capacities weren’t disclosed.

The Vizion-F isn’t the only EV concept presented by ADM, as the company also revealed the Ayla EV at last year’s GIIAS. These show cars are a sign of intent that electrification will not just involve passenger vehicles, but also those serving the commercial sector.

