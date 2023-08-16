2023 Yamaha Y15ZR SE new colour, aero kit – RM9,498

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 August 2023 12:19 pm / 0 comments

Getting an update for the Malaysia market is the 2023 Yamaha Y15ZR SE, priced at RM9,9498 recommended retail. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and stocks of the Y15ZR SE will arrive at all authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealer showrooms from today.

The Y15ZR SE price of RM9,498 compares against the current model Y15ZR‘s retail of RM8,998 which sold alongside the SE. New for the SE version of the very popular “Y-Suku” is a new blue colour scheme with new graphics.

Setting the Y15ZR SE apart from the “base” model Y15ZR is the addition of the aero kit. This comprises of a visor located on top of the front cowl and air scoops placed on the sides of the front and rear cowls.

No other changes for the Y15ZR with power coming from a liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder, 149.7 cc mill putting out a claimed 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A five-speed gear box with multi-plate wet clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

Suspension is unchanged as well with conventional telescopic forks on the front wheel while the rear end is held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Meanwhile, a single hydraulic disc in the front and rear stops the Y15ZR SE with the 17-inch wheels painted gold are shod in 90/80 rubber in front and 120/70 at the back.

Seat height for the Y15ZR SE is set at 780 mm while weight is 117 kg, with fuel carried in a 4.2-litre tank. The 2023 Yamaha Y15ZR SE comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty, whichever comes first, and every purchase gets a gift of a Yamaha brake disc lock worth RM100.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.