2023 Zontes 350 Series scooters official launch in Malaysia – two variants, from RM23,800

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Zontes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 August 2023 4:22 pm / 1 comment

2023 Zontes 350D

Now in Malaysia are the 2023 Zones 350D and Zontes 350E scooters, priced at RM23,800 and RM25,800, respectively. Targeteed at the middle-class rider, these duo of Zontes scooters is officially imported by Zontes Distribution, part of Eurotech Wheel Distribution.

The 350D and 350E carry an identical power plant, a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder displacing 349 cc and fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 36 hp with 38 Nm of torque, with power going to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

2023 Zontes 350E

A little lighter at 190 kg, the 350D comes with two colour choices – silver or black. 12-litres of fuel is carried in the tank with a estimated 400 km of travel range in Eco mode.

Meanwhile, the 350E – available in white or black – weighs in at 203 kg and has a longer 1,565 mm wheelbase compared to the 350E’s 1,405 mm. Biased towards the touring side of things, the 350E gets an underseat storage space of 50-litres – enough for two full-face helmets – while twin water resistant pickets in the front cowl has a collective two-litre capacity.

Both the 350D and 350E come with keyless start along with a electronically adjustable windshield and dual 18 Watt USB charging ports with Type A and Type C connections. Inside the cockpit, a full-colour TFT-LCD screen comes with mobile phone mirroring capability.

Braking is done in front with J Juan radial-mount four-piston brake callipers with brake discs front and rear. Two-channel ABS is standard equipment while the riding suite includes traction control, tyre pressure monitoring and LED lighting all-round.

2023 Zontes 350D

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.