2023 Brixton Crossfire 150 XS at KLBS, RM8,788

In Bikes, Brixton Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2023 10:17 am / 1 comment

Entering the mini bike scene in Malaysia is the 2023 Brixton Crossfire 150 XS, launched at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show and price tagged at RM8,788. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are three colour options available – Black, Orange and Green.

With a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, the Crossfire 150 XS is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled mill fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 13 hp at 9,500 rpm with 11.9 Nm of torque at 3,100 rpm.

A five-speed gearbox with chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel. As is typical for a mini bike, the Crossfire 150 XS comes with 12-inch wheels front and rear, shod with 120/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres, along with high-rise handlebars.

Suspension is done with non-adjustable upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear. The front gets a 220 mm diameter hydraulic disc in front and a 190 mm diameter unit in the rear, while ABS is omitted.

Instrumentation is sparse, with a round combination analogue and digital gauge while LED lighting is used throughout. 11-litres of fuel is carried in the tank while weight is listed as 111 kg with a seat height of 770 mm.

