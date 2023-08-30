MaxTag’s Merdeka Edition SmartTAG is back – choice of red, blue or yellow and rechargable 9V battery

In Local News / By Paul Tan / 30 August 2023 2:33 pm / Comments are Disabled

MaxTag’s limited Merdeka edition SmartTags that they offered for sale last year is now back for this year’s Merdeka celebrations! Great news for those of you who have yet to embrace the new RFID lanes at the toll plazas and would like to demonstrate a show of patriotism.

For the Merdeka Edition, there are three colours – which are of course red, yellow and blue because that’s the colours of our jalur gemilang.

If you’re interested in getting one, head on to the links below:

MaxTag Merdeka SmartTag Red – Lazada, Shopee

MaxTag Merdeka SmartTag – Yellow – Lazada, Shopee

MaxTag Merdeka SmartTag – Blue – Lazada, Shopee

