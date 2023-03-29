In Local News / By Paul Tan / 29 March 2023 8:25 am / 0 comments

For those of you who are on #teamsmarttag and have yet to move to #teamrfid, MaxTag is now offering a Raya Special Edition 2023 unit for purchase, just in time to plan for your upcoming balik kampung journey.

LINK: MaxTag Raya Special Edition 2023 from RM178

The MaxTag Raya Special Edition is green colour instead of the usual black. This is not the first time MaxTag has offered a special Raya edition, but the 2022 version had a Petronas-like teal shade.

It is priced at RM178.00, including a USB-rechargeable 9V battery. It comes with a one-year warranty, but you can add on an extra RM10 premium for an extended 2 year warranty.

Other than 2022’s teal, MaxTag has also previously released pink, red, yellow and blue special editions.