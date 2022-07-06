In Local News / By Paul Tan / 6 July 2022 5:44 pm / 2 comments

Calling all steadfast SmartTAG users who have yet to embrace the new RFID tags – MaxTag’s Raya Edition green SmartTAG compatible device is back on sale, just in time for Hari Raya Aidiladha.

MaxTag’s offering this time around is also in conjunction with the 7.7 sale which happens tonight. The package this time around is a little different from the last offering in May – this time it includes MaxTag’s USB-rechargeable 9V battery so you don’t have to keep replacing the battery in your new Raya MaxTag. A pocket-sized hand sanitizer is also included.

You can buy the new MaxTag Raya Edition SmartTAG package here.