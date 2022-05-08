For those of you who have yet to embrace the new RFID lanes at the toll plazas, you might be interested in this. MaxTag is currently offering a Limited Raya Edition of their SmartTAG compatible device.
The Limited Raya Edition comes in a teal colour instead of the usual black. Priced at RM149.90, the pack includes a GP 9V battery, a bracket holder, 3 pieces of SimplyK face masks and a 1+1 year warranty. The regular MaxTag is priced at RM145 so it’s a RM4.90 premium for the special colour.
You can buy the new MaxTag Raya Edition SmartTAG here.
Comments
Steal want to sell this dinosour?
Still
Wat to do, RFID is not effective yet.