In Local News / By Paul Tan / 8 May 2022 6:05 pm / 3 comments

For those of you who have yet to embrace the new RFID lanes at the toll plazas, you might be interested in this. MaxTag is currently offering a Limited Raya Edition of their SmartTAG compatible device.

The Limited Raya Edition comes in a teal colour instead of the usual black. Priced at RM149.90, the pack includes a GP 9V battery, a bracket holder, 3 pieces of SimplyK face masks and a 1+1 year warranty. The regular MaxTag is priced at RM145 so it’s a RM4.90 premium for the special colour.

You can buy the new MaxTag Raya Edition SmartTAG here.