In Local News / By Paul Tan / 22 August 2022 6:29 pm / 0 comments

MaxTag is currently offering limited Merdeka edition SmartTags for those of you who have yet to embrace the new RFID lanes at the toll plazas.

This is not the first time MaxTag is offering colour themed SmartTags for festivities – we saw MaxTag sell a teal green Raya Edition in the past. For this year’s Merdeka Edition, there are three colours – which are of course red, yellow and blue because that’s the colour of our jalur gemilang.

You can either buy one with a 2 year warranty and a regular 9V GP battery for RM160 or opt to include a USB-rechargeable 9V battery for RM174.90, but the one packaged with the battery comes with only a 1 year warranty. Upgrading to 2 years warranty with the rechargeable 9V brings the package up to RM184.90.

If you’re interested in getting one, head on to the links below: