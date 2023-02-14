In Local News / By Paul Tan / 14 February 2023 6:36 pm / 0 comments

Good news for a very specific segment of the population who drive a car, don’t want to use RFID for toll payments, and have a fondness for the colour pink! You can now pay for tolls using a pink SmartTAG compatible device from MaxTag.

The Limited edition “Pink Blossom” MaxTag comes in a soft pink hue instead of the usual blank, and is priced at RM178.00. The package also includes a USB-rechargeable 9V battery. The pink MaxTag comes with a one-year warranty, but you can add on an extra RM10 premium for an extended 2 year warranty.

You can buy the new MaxTag Pink Blossom Edition here.