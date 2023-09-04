X214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain debuts – taller estate packs electrified petrol, diesel powertrains

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 4 September 2023 4:40 pm / 1 comment

The current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class range grows once more with the debut of the E-Class All-Terrain, here in its X214 iteration that follows the S214 E-Class Estate that was unveiled in June this year, itself following the W214 E-Class sedan that premiered in April.

By comparison with the S214 E-Class Estate, the All-Terrain is “larger only in terms of height,” says Mercedes-Benz. The X214 All-Terrain measures 4,950 mm long, 1,904 mm wide, and 1,497 mm tall; the regular S214 E-Class Estate is 1,469 mm tall.

Given its relatively more pronounced off-road brief, the E-Class All-Terrain gets Airmatic air suspension as standard, enabling the vehicle to attain up to 46 mm more ground clearance compared to the S214 Estate, along with continuously adjustable compression and rebound damping.

Rolling stock on the X214 E-Class All-Terrain is a set of 18-inch wheels as standard, shod in tyres measuring 235/55. Other optional wheels measuring up to 20 inches in diameter may be specified.

Distiguishing visual cues for the X214 All-Terrain include the latest revision of the twin-louvre grille, front bumper and high-gloss chrome guard panelling, along with dark grey mouldings on the wheel arches and side sills, as par for the All-Terrain course. Similarly, the rear gets high-gloss chrome guard panelling continues the theme, with a stainless steel-look tailgate sill guard.

Luggage capacities on the X214 All-Terrain are identical to those of the S214 Estate, namely from 615 litres to 1,830 litres, or from 460 litres to 1,675 litres for the plug-in hybrid variant.

The X214 E-Class All-Terrain arrives with three electrified powertrains; the 381 PS/500 Nm E 450 4Matic mild-hybrid 3.0 litre petrol, the 197 PS/440 Nm E220 d mild-hybrid 2.0 litre diesel, and the 313 PS/700 Nm E 300 de 2.0 litre diesel PHEV. Like with the S214 Estate, all three variants of the All-Terrain at launch each have a braked towing capacity of 2,100 kg, and an unbraked towing capacity of 750 kg.

Interior space is therefore the same as in the S214, where the rear-seat passengers benefit from the same 1,519 mm of elbow room, while the increase in wheelbase (up 22 mm to 2,961 mm) from the X213 is the same as that of the S214 Estate over its S213 predecessor.

Inside, the X214 All-Terrain melds W214-generation in-car technology with the ambience unique to the All-Terrain, the latter coming courtesy of the open-pore wood panel trim that has appeared in the previous-generation All-Terrain.

Optionally available is the MBUX Superscreen display – not depicted here, but similar to that of current E-Class variants – that brings an additional front passenger screen to the ensemble. Versions without the Superscreen setup get a large trim piece extending to the centre of the dashboard, as shown here.

Here, the driver and central displays in the X214 All-Terrain can switch to an off-road view when the vehicle is in off-road mode, employing the 360-degree camera to show a ‘transparent bonnet’ virtual view for the driver to be able to see the are below the front of the vehicle.

Elsewhere and as on other W214/S214 E-Class versions, the X214 All-Terrain may be unlocked and started with a digital key, and its main user can assign different usage rights to different invited users. Similarly, Active Ambient Lighting with Sound Visualisation can be specified on the latest All-Terrain.

Also on as standard are ADAS functions including Distronic active distance assist, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package with reversing camera and Speed Limit Assist. Optional in the Driving Assistance Plus package is the Active Steering Assistant, aiding in keeping the vehicle centred in its lane. When lane markings disappear, the steering wheel will vibrate to alert the driver.

