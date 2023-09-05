2023 Rimba Raid race results delayed pending review

In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 September 2023 10:04 am / 0 comments

Results for the 2023 Givi Rimba Raid Jungle Enduro are delayed till September 9. This is pending examination of digital images of finishers after conclusion of the race held in Kuala Tahan, Pahang, over the weekend of August 31 to September 2.

Additionally, performance matching will be done between the Prologue race and Race Day results. This situation arose after videos and photos on the trail were alleged to show rider infringements.

In addition, results for the Rimba Raid Fastest Woman Award is under review due to an inadvertent technical infringement. The organisers of Rimba Raid regret any inconvenience caused.

