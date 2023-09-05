Second-gen Toyota Sienta discontinued in Thailand

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 5 September 2023 10:40 am / 0 comments

The second-generation Toyota Sienta has been taken off sale in Thailand and has had its listing removed from the Toyota Motor Thailand website towards the end of last month, seven years since the seven-seater compact MPV went on sale in the country in 2016, reports Headlight Magazine.

This generation of the Sienta was first shown in Indonesia at the 2016 Indonesia International Motor Show, and went on sale in Malaysia August that same year. This was built at the PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Factory II in Karawang, West Jawa.

Customer response for the Sienta in Thailand following its launch saw 2,356 units in cumulative sales over the period of September to December 2016, surpassing the sales figures of the Honda Mobilio and Honda BR-V in that market at the time.

The MPV’s ASEAN market facelift arrived in August 2019, bringing minor changes to the Sienta’s unique looks, along with the carried over dashboard layout albeit with updated upholstery. In Malaysia, the Sienta was updated in March 2018 and continued in sole 1.5V trim, dropping the 1.5G variant. Powertrain was courtesy of a 107 PS/140 Nm 1.5 litre 2NR-FE four-cylinder petrol engine.

2022 third-generation Toyota Sienta, Japanese market

In Japan, the third-generation Sienta made its debut last August, and the MPV now employs the GA-B version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). Five- and seven-seat layouts have been offered for the third-generation Sienta in Japan.

The current model largely retained its predecessor’s dimensions, measuring 4,260 mm long, 1,695 mm wide with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm, though it has become 20 mm taller in overall height, which benefits cabin height by the same 20 mm.

A front-rear couple distance measurement of 1,000 mm (increased by 80 mm) offers improved second-row comfort, while the powered sliding doors have an opening height of 1,200 mm, or 60 mm larger than before.

For engines, the Japanese market third-generation Sienta packs the M15A-FKS 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol from the manufacturer’s Dynamic Force range of powertrains, making 120 PS and 145 Nm of torque driving the front wheels via a CVT. At this time, there is no indication of the new model succeeding the second-generation model for the Thai market, Headlight Magazine reported.

