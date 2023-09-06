2024 Renault Grand Kangoo MPV debuts – ICE, EV versions, Level 2 ADAS; up to 3,750 litres of cargo

In Cars, International News, Renault / By Mick Chan / 6 September 2023 3:45 pm / 1 comment

Renault has unveiled the all-new Grand Kangoo MPV at 2023 Munich IAA Mobility, bringing a variety of interior configurations to the three-row vehicle that seats up to seven persons.

The Grand Kangoo joins the third-generation Kangoo range that was launched that was unveiled in November 2020, and the Grand Kangoo brings the flexibility of accommodating passengers and cargo through various configurations, including five ‘real’ independent rear seats which slide, fold, retract and can be removed, offering a total of 1,024 seat configurations.

This is via the 2-3-2 seating layout where three seats are located in the second row of the Grand Kangoo and two in the third row, the latter offering best-in-class knee radius of 164 mm, according to Renault. For cargo, it can house up to 500 litres, or up to 3,750 litres with the rear seats removed and the front passenger seat folded down, where a load length of 3.11 metres is liberated.

In addition to its configurable seven-seat accommodation, Renault says the Grand Kangoo will suit childcare professional applications as well, with five of its seats equipped with Isofix anchors.

Electric and combustion engine powertrains feature in the Grand Kangoo, and the EV version – the Grand Kangoo E-Tech Electric employs a single-motor powertrain producing 90 kW (122 PS) and 245 Nm of torque. This powertrain is fed by a 45 kWh battery pack that offers the Grand Kangoo E-Tech Electric up to 265 km of range on the WLTP testing standard.

Charging at 80 kW DC recharges the battery with an additional 80 km of range in 10 minutes or 170 km of range in 27 minutes, while using a 22 kW AC charger brings a 15-80% state of charge in two hours and 40 minutes.

In addition to its onboard charger, the Grand Kangoo E-Tech Electric also has a liquid-cooling system and electrical resistance to achieve optimum battery temperature to maintain range and shorten charging times, says Renault.

An onboard heat pump operates at temperatures between -15 degrees to 15 degrees celsius, saving up to 30 km of range in colder temperatures by heating the passenger compartment through heating resistors drawing energy from the traction battery.

2024 Renault Grand Kangoo E-Tech Electric

An available Eco drive mode limits power output to 56 kW (68 PS) and top speed to 110 km/h in order to maximise battery range. Three levels of regenerative braking are offered – Sailing (B1), Drive (B2) and Brake (B3), in increasing levels of regenerative braking. The various traction and braking modes offer up to six driving ‘styles’.

The E-Tech Electric version of the Grand Kangoo will also be joined in the range by variants with combustion engines, which will be a 130 hp petrol engine and a 95 hp diesel engine. Renault says that the 2024 Grand Kangoo comes equipped with 14 driving aids, among which are features to support Level 2 autonomous driving.

The Grand Kangoo will be offered in three versions – Authentic, aimed at customers who want to have a mix of personal as well as work-related usage; Equilibre, for local-level authorities providing economical transportation; and Techno, for families and tradespersons looking for features including roof bars and roof box preparation.

Standard kit from the base Authentic trim level includes electric rear windows, reversing camera, Easylink multimedia screen and connected services. Order books for the 2024 Renault Grand Kangoo opens at the end of this year, and deliveries will commence in early 2024.

