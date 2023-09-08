Honda to use Tesla’s NACS charging connector in North America for EVs launched from 2025 onwards

In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 September 2023 1:06 pm / 0 comments

Honda joins other automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Nissan by reaching an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles (EVs).

In an official release, Honda said it will launch a new EV model in North America with a NACS port (previously known as the Tesla charging connector) in 2025. Moving forward, all Honda EVs sold in the market will follow the NACS standard.

For models launched before 2025 such as the Prologue, they will come with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port, but the company will provide an adapter for compatibility with NACS. This will provide customers access to the expansive Tesla Supercharger network.

To provide even more charging options to its customers, Honda recently agreed to a joint venture with seven automakers (BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis) to build a high-powered charging network for EVs in North America.

