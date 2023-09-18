2023 Aprilia SR GT Replica scooters launched

Posted in Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 18 2023 11:03 am

Now coming in racing team colours is the 2023 Aprilia SR GT Replica in 125 cc and 200 cc versions. For Malaysia, the Aprilia SR GT 200 is priced at RM19,900 while the “Sport” variant is tagged at RM20,900.

As the name suggests, the SR GT Replica comes clad in Aprilia Racing team colours resembling the Aprilia RS-GP raced in MotoGP World Championship by Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales. The overall scheme is laid out in a base of matte black with the same red and purple graphics used by the racing team.

Emphasising the “sport” side of scooter riding, the SR GT Replica is fitted with tyres in a street tread design instead of the knobby adventure style tyres of the usual SR GT. Similarly, in keeping with the sporty nature of the SR GT Replica, the passenger grab handles are finished in matt black while racing numbers for Espargaro and Vinales are provided for user customisation.

Power comes from a 174 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder i-Get mill with four-valves and SOHC, fed by EFI. Power for the SR GT is claimed to be 17.4 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, getting to the ground via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with the 14-inch front wheel stopped by a 260 mm diameter disc, the 13-inch rear wheel equipped with a 220 mm disc. Tyre sizing is 110/80 front and 130/70 rear, with front-wheel ABS as standard equipment.

