Second Malaysian national motorcycle brand, AFAZ enters local market, with Suzuki components

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 20 2023 3:12 pm

Entering the Malaysia motorcycle market in the near future is AFAZ. Last week, a technical agreement was signed between the owners of AFAZ, KMSB Motors (KMSB), a group company under AFY Mobility Industries (AMI), and Suzuki Motor Corporation, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In the agreement, Suzuki will supply critical components to develop the AFAZ brand while AFAZ will lead innovation and design to cater to Malaysian motorcycle riders as well as the international market. Contemporary aesthetics and modern design will be applied to AFAZ motorcycles.

At this early stage, AFAZ still has not divulged when Malaysian motorcyclists well see the appearance of its products in the market. Meanwhile, a press statement from Suzuki states engine and chassis components for AFAZ motorcycles will be for models in the 110 cc to 150 cc range with supply beginning the first half of 2024 while spare parts will come from its South East Asia plants.

Previously, news of a collaboration between Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and AMI to launch a second Malaysian motorcycle brand in the third quarter of 2023 was announced. “This is a motorcycle developed from the concept stage to the finished product by a Malaysian company that is 100% Bumiputera owned,” said Faez at the time.

