Parallel import Audi owners in Malaysia urged to sign up for Audi Recognition Plan to be notified of recalls

Posted in Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 22 2023 5:01 pm

If you own a parallel import Audi, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) is encouraging you to register your vehicle in the Audi Recognition Plan and utilise the myAudiWorld app (iOS, Android, Huawei). According to Deenan Nadar, PHSAM’s director of aftersales and network development, this is to ensure owners are notified of recalls and service actions related to safety, while providing them with benefits.

At a Q&A session during a recent media drive event, Deenan was asked about the Audi Recognition Plan that allowed owners of parallel import Audis to get their vehicles serviced at official service centres. “This is is really to support the customers because from the grey importers, the car is purchased without [official] warranty or support from the manufacturer (PHSAM). What we have now is when the car comes in, we do a detailed 133-point check free of charge to check the condition of the car,” said Deenan.

“The car then comes into our programme and the VIN of the vehicle is added to the system. The benefit of to the customer is if, and this is very important, is if the grey import is not registered officially with Audi, if there is a recall campaign, especially a safety campaign, and we currently have the Takata airbag safety campaign, if this car is not registered within our system, it is not known if this car is affected or not,” he continued.

“So, it is to the customers’ benefit of parallel imports to make sure they take their vehicle to the Audi dealer and get onto the Audi Recognition Plan. The car will be registered in Audi’s system and if there’s any campaigns, recall campaigns or service action, then only will the VIN be recognised,” he added. All parallel import Audi models, including diesel-powered ones, can be part of the Audi Recognition Plan.

Deenan added that sending a parallel import Audi to an official dealer will also ensure the vehicle is worked on by staff trained to Audi standards and only genuine parts are used – these come with a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. Additionally, vehicles that pass inspection – known as Audi Condition Check (ACC) will also quality for Audi Plus+ that provides discounts on maintenance service. Other benefits and features of the myAudiWorld app will also be available to such customers.

