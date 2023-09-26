2025 Ford Ranger PHEV revealed – EV range up to 45 km; more torque than Raptor; onboard power supply

Posted in Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 26 2023 10:00 am

Ford has revealed the first-ever Ranger with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which will go into production late next year before deliveries begin in early 2025. The Ranger PHEV will be sold in Europe and has already been confirmed for Australia.

The PHEV powertrain is said to deliver more torque than any other Ranger and combines an EcoBoost 2.3 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with an electric motor and a small battery pack. Ford isn’t disclosing the total system output for now, but it notes that the electrified pick-up truck will provide as much as 45 km of WLTP-rated range when powered purely by the battery.

For a little context, the Ranger Raptor we have here with an EcoBoost 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 is rated at 397 PS (392 hp or 292 kW) and 583 Nm of torque. If we take Ford’s word, the Ranger PHEV should deliver a lot more torque than that model.

Drivers will also have different drive modes so they can decide how and when to use the battery, and the company promises the same four-wheel drive off-road capability. The targeted maximum braked towing capacity is also the same as the rest of the Ranger line-up at 3,500 kg.

Aside from providing propulsion, the battery pack can also be used for high-draw power tools and appliances on a worksite or remote campsite. This is achieved through the Pro Power Onboard system that sees power outlets embedded in both the cargo bed as well as the cabin, so you won’t need to lug around a heavy generator.

Visually, the Ranger PHEV looks pretty much like a normal internal combustion engine Ranger, with the only differences being a charging port on the rear fender, new wheels and PHEV lettering on the front side scuttles.





