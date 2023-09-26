PLUS Restoran Jejantas Sg Buloh toilets closed till Dec 31, other NKVE restrooms also upgrading

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 26 2023 11:13 am

Take note, NKVE users. PLUS has announced that the public toilets at the Restoran Jejantas Sungai Buloh are now closed in both directions. This is for upgrading work and will be in place till December 31, 2023.

There would be some inconvenience as this overpass restaurant is a major rest stop and makan place, but fortunately, one can proceed to the restrooms at the petrol stations.

While we’re on this topic, there are a couple of other public toilets along the NKVE that are currently closed for upgrades. Among them are Plaza Tol Jalan Duta (including surau, till October 31), Plaza Tol Bukit Raja (including surau, till November 29) and Plaza Tol Kota Damansara (till November 29).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.