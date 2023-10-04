2026 Lexus EV concept bound for Japan Mobility Show

Posted in Cars, International News, Lexus / By Mick Chan / October 4 2023 3:33 pm

2022 Lexus Electrified Sedan Concept

Lexus will be showing a concept car based on its next-generation battery-electric architecture at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show this month, for a model that will emerge in 2026.

According to the brand, the next-generation battery-electric vehicle will feature “a revolutionary modular vehicle body structure, a drastically changed production method, and a completely renewed software platform.” The carmaker however has not revealed further details on the model that will be shown.

The Toyota Technical Workshop that was held earlier this year by parent Toyota revealed future technologies that the group will be using in future models due to debut by 2026, and manufacturing processes at Toyota will be changed; a vehicle body will be constructed from three main components in a modular structure while being slimmer and simplified.

The aforementioned ‘drastically changed production method’ could likely be adapted from parent Toyota’s technology that is being developed to simplify and speed up the manufacturing process. Toyota will use giga casting for significant parts integration, for instance where aluminium diecasting will take the place of what has been made with dozens of sheet metal parts, Toyota said previously.

In May this year, Toyota announced that it will establish BEV Factory, a dedicated organisation that will accelerate its EV development and business, in place of its existing ZEV (zero emissions vehicles) outfit.

