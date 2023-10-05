ACO Tech integrates Sarawak Pay & Go – parking payment directly from Proton X70 Atlas infotainment

Posted in Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / October 5 2023 11:52 am

ACO Tech has announced the integration of Sarawak homegrown smart payment solution, Pay & Go with its Atlas infotainment head unit software for a seamless payment experience for its users.

Pay & Go enables users to make payments for parking fees directly from within the vehicle through its infotainment unit, without requiring the user to handle physical parking tickets or reach for their smartphone, says ACO Tech. This will be introduced to selected Proton models which are equipped with the Atlas operating system.

The Proton X70 with the Atlas integrated head unit becomes the first to roll out the Pay & Go facility, and it will continue to be introduced to more connected Proton models beginning with the X-series of SUVs through over-the-air (OTA) updates, ACO Tech said.

In Sarawak, Pay & Go uses license plate recognition technology to do away with the need for autopay machines, says ACO Tech. Users an save their number plates in their Pay & Go account, then use credits purchased in-app to make payments directly from the vehicle’s head unit before approaching the parking exit.

Payments using QR via payment gateway S Pay Global is also supported, and upcoming software updates will support direct payment from Atlas e-wallet accounts. Pay & Go is available in 28 locations primarily in Kuching, Sarawak, and the service will be extended to more areas, such as the Klang Valley in particular.

“We are delighted to collaborate with ACO Tech to integrate more of our in-car lifestyle solutions in Proton models to enhance [the] overall customer experience. We have plans to roll out more features in the Atlas system such as reservations for food and beverage outlets and for parking spaces, among other things, in the near future,” said Pay & Go CEO Eddie Wee.

