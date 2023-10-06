Shell Malaysia launches Star Wars Racers Collection remote-control cars – 6 designs, RM49.90 from today

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 6 2023 10:53 am

Here’s a car launch, but one that’s a bit unusual. We’re looking at Shell Malaysia’s Star Wars Racers Collection remote-control (RC) cars that are open for sale from today (October 6) till November 19. Made together with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, this collection is the first in the world.

There are six designs based on Star Wars characters – Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Darth Maul, The Mandalorian, Boba Fett and BB-8. The Star Wars Racers Collection retains all the features of last year’s Shell Motorsport Collection, including the Bluetooth control and proprietary smart battery. There are also digital versions of the cars on the Shell Racing App.

From today till November 19, the Star Wars cars will be released one model per week at Shell stations nationwide. Individual models except Darth Vader (more on this later) are priced at RM49.90 with a minimum RM50 fuel purchase of Shell FuelSave 95, Shell V-Power 97 or Shell V-Power Racing (no diesel) in a single receipt.

Click to enlarge

Note that batteries are sold separately. The smart Bluetooth battery can is available at RM30 with the same minimum purchase of fuel as the car models. The Darth Vader Racer is yours for free with every Shell Helix Ultra/Power 4L purchase at Shell stations.

After you’ve finished collecting the cars, case them with the Collector Casing at RM89.90 when you pump RM80 of Shell V-Power Racing in a single receipt. These Star Wars RC cars are bound to be hot in demand – check out all six designs and the case in the gallery below, as well as a recap of last year’s range here. Good luck in your quest to catch them all!

GALLERY: Shell Malaysia’s 2023 Star Wars Racers Collection

