Shell Malaysia has today launched the Shell Motorsports collection of remote controlled cars, which are modelled after the racing cars of teams in partnership for various high-level international motorsport series.
Here, the Shell Motorsport Collection offers a selection of Bluetooth remote control cars representing various marques campaigning in partnership with Shell in motorsport, joining storied Italian supercar marque Ferrari in this collection of remote control scale models.
A total of seven Bluetooth remote control cars are on the Shell Motorsport Collection roster, which consists of:
- Ferrari SF90 F1
- BMW M4 Motorsport
- Nissan Formula E Gen 2
- Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
- Australian Supercars Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT
- Team Penske Indycar
- NASCAR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
In a similar fashion to previous scale model collections offered by Shell Malaysia, the complete set of seven cars in the Shell Motorsport Collection will not be offered for sale all at the same time; instead, the models will be offered one at a time on a weekly basis, from October 8 until December 8, 2022.
These die-cast 1:41 scale models have been developed with BrandBase, and all are products officially licensed by their respective constructors and teams. The remote control aspect is via Bluetooth control, which enable users to control the scale models through their mobile devices.
What will these cost? To purchase these scale models individually, customers will need to purchase a minimum of RM50 in Shell fuels, in order to be eligible to purchase the models at RM30 each. These however do not include the smart battery which is sold separately at RM30, which enables Bluetooth remote control of the models.
With the purchase of a four-litre pack of Shell Helix engine oil, customers will receive the exclusive Ferrari SF90 F1 scale model for free, along with the Bluetooth smart battery. Meanwhile, purchasing a minimum of RM80 worth of Shell V-Power Racing petrol (at participating stations) will make the buyer eligible to purchase the exclusive collector’s box for RM80.
In conjunction with the launch of this Shell Motorsport Collection, Shell Malaysia will be holding events at KL Sentral from October 17 to 23, as well as at the Mid Valley Megamall from October 26 to 30, and these venues will be where the public will get to try out all seven remote control scale models on a specially designed course.
Comments
The Ferraris I collected last time now also collecting dust.
As patriotic Malaysians, lets hope this discount excluded Sinkie cars. Malaysia discounts for Malaysians only!
Pay RM30 for cars that did not win anything notable. Shell must be inhaling too much petrol fumes.
Mustang nascar won the championship in 2018 I think
these gonna sold out pretty fast
Strangely – all the reviews from other places for the cars mentioned/ showed that the bluetooth batteries ARE included in the box with the cars…… Why do we in MY have to purchase the battery separately for another RM 30? Wouldn’t that make the car’s price RM 30 + RM 30 = RM 60 (a bit pricey)? In the 4th photo in your gallery it says the battery is INCLUDED. :(
As a Setel hardcore user, to get this I need to spend RM50 on petrol, RM30 for a car and another RM30 for the battery. In total: RM110
Pheww, if the car comes together with the battery will be more OK!
Scalper ALERT!