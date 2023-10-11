Posted in Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / October 11 2023 1:02 pm

It’s shocking enough that an official Nissan Malaysia ad is featuring a classic Datsun Fairlady Z. Throw in a Fast & Furious-style street race with a first-generation Toyota Celica and a fake Dominic Toretto and you get a stunner.

You might be looking at the ingredients, wondering what on earth is the local Nissan distributor trying to cook up, and you wouldn’t have guessed – it’s actually an ad for the Nissan Navara, specifically the safety systems available on the pick-up truck!

Blind spot warning and predictive collision warning on a truck, even if it’s a macho ‘nardo grey’ one in Pro-4X trim, is hardly exciting these days and the promotion of safety features are often bland, but Nissan Malaysia has managed to make things funny and interesting, courtesy of the ‘muscle car race scene’ and the man synonymous with the ridiculous yet addictive F&F franchise. We mean a man that resembles that man.

Instead of giving away the plot (there’s not much in it actually) with narration, it’s best for you to check out the ad yourself. Good one, Tan Chong!

