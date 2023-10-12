2024 Proton S50 group testing in Penang, Nov launch?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / October 12 2023 10:42 am

The upcoming ‘Proton S50’ sedan, codenamed SS11, has been spotted testing all over the country for quite some time now, and here is it again, putting on the miles as a batch in Penang.

According to Joel Lee, who snapped these pics, he saw two units of the mules with reflector LED headlamps and another with projector headlamps. It’s not clear if the latter is halogen or LED. Reflector LEDs are par for the course these days for cars below RM100k and halogens would be disappointing – the Myvi has been LED-only since 2017. As for projector LEDs, it’ll be rather strange if the S50 gets the barrels, as the X90 SUV – Proton’s flagship model – has reflectors across the range.

Joel’s pics show a trio of S50 mules from the rear, but we recently had a good look at the sedan’s front end, exposing the Proton-specific studded grille design and round emblem. We also saw the S50 looking chunky (in a good way) with a bodykit in August. Click on the links to see the grille and bodykit.

Just launch it la, we hear. Fortunately (for all of us, spare a thought for the writer), the S50’s debut is truly around the corner now, and this should be one of the last times we’re seeing it in camouflage. Early in September, Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong revealed that the S50 will be launched in two months time. That adds up to November, which is three weeks away. We’ll see.

For the uninitiated, the S50 is a three-box sedan based on the Geely Emgrand, and it will take on two strong incumbents in the Honda City facelift and fourth-gen Toyota Vios.

The Proton S50 will have a bigger footprint though. The Emgrand measures 4,638 mm long and 1,820 mm wide, and that comfortably eclipses the latest DNGA-based Vios, which is larger than the car it replaces. Those dimensions also means that the S50 is larger than the Preve.

Previous rounds of spyshots – click to enlarge

The Emgrand can be had with a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with 114 PS/147 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual or CVT in China. It’s underpinned by the modular BMA platform used by the Proton X50, so we can also wish for 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo engines from the SUV.

One thing is for sure though – the SS11 sedan will not have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Instead, the IHU will be an improvement of the current version. This was confirmed by Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah in July.

As is always the case when Proton’s Geely products goes up against Japanese rivals, much will depend on price. The Toyota Vios is priced from RM90k to RM95k, while the broader Honda City range – which has a hybrid range topper – is priced from RM85k to RM110k. The Proton X50’s price range is from RM86k to RM113k. How much do you think the S50 sedan will be?

GALLERY: Geely Emgrand, Philippines spec

