2023 Yamaha YZF-R15M Monster Energy Edition for Malaysia – limited production of 600 units, RM14,998

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 13 2023 1:15 pm

For Malaysia, the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R15M Monster Energy Edition makes its debut, priced at RM14,998, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Produced in a limited manufacturing run of only 600 units, the YZF-R15M Monster Energy Edition is available at all authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealers nationwide from October 13.

Every YZF-R15M Monster Energy Edition sold comes with a free safety disc lock worth RM100 and accompanied by a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Sold alongside the YZF-R15M Monster Energy Edition with the new Monster Energy drink livery is the Yamaha YZF-R15M in Yamaha’s ‘M’ racing colours, identically priced at RM14,998.

Power for the R15M comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC, four-valve mill with variable valve actuation (VVA). This engine produces 19.04 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm from 155 cc.

A quickshifter is fitted to the six-speed, assist and slipper clutch equipped gearbox, and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel. Suspension uses non-adjustable upside-telescopic forks and preload-adjustable mono shock is installed at the rear.

The R15M gets single hydraulic brake discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS coming as standard equipment. Wheel sizing is 17-inches front and rear, with 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tyres.

Inside the cockpit a two-mode monochrome LCD display shows all the necessary information, along with the included laptimer, as well as traction control in the riding aids suite. Lighting is done with LED units throughout, including LED DRLs and headlight.

Weight for the R15M is claimed to be 140 kg with 11-liters carried in the fuel tank, while seat height is set at 815 mm. It should be noted pricing for the YZF-R15M Monster Energy Edition is recommended retail and pricing at the dealer will vary based on market demand.

