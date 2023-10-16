Extra KTM ETS trains announced for Deepavali, long weekend in Nov – tickets open for sale 10am tomorrow

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / October 16 2023 10:37 am

KTM has announced extra ETS train services for Deepavali next month. The holiday falls on November 12, a Sunday, which means there’s a long weekend including the Monday replacement holiday.

As such, the additional ETS trains are from November 9 to 13. Train number 9283 will depart Padang Besar at 11am and reach KL Sentral at 4.36 pm. Train number 9286 will depart KL Sentral at 5.05 pm and reach Padang Besar at 10.34 pm the same day. One extra trip per day makes it five extra trips south and five extra trips going north throughout the period.

Tickets will be open for sale 10am tomorrow (October 17) on the KTMB Mobile app or KTM’s website. The ETS is a good alternative to spending hours on the road and in the jam, and it pays to book early as ETS uses a flexible fare system, which means that tickets bought earlier will be cheaper.

