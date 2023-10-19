FIRST LOOK: Tesla Model 3 Highland in Malaysia

The Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift is officially in Tesla showrooms in Malaysia. The order books for Tesla’s compact sedan opened in Malaysia on September 1, the very first day it was revealed to the world, and the first units are expected to be delivered to Malaysian customers in Q4 2023.
Priced from RM189k, the base model Rear Wheel Drive with a single rear-mounted can do the 100 km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds, onto a top speed of 201 km/h. Maximum range is 513 km according to the WLTP cycle.
The pricier Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (commonly called the LR) at RM218k is much faster thanks to two motors – the 100 km/h sprint can be done in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is the same 201 km/h. Max range is 629 km thanks to a bigger battery.
Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive
- 0-100 km/h time: 6.1 seconds
- Top speed: 201 km/h
- Range (WLTP): 513 km
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
- 0-100 km/h time: 4.4 seconds
- Top speed: 201 km/h
- Range (WLTP): 629 km
Exterior colour
- Pearl White Multi-Coat: Included
- Solid Black: RM5,000
- Deep Blue Metallic: RM5,000
- Stealth Grey: RM7,500
- Ultra Red: RM11,000
Wheels
- 18-inch Photon wheels: Included
- 19-inch Nova wheels: RM7,500
Interior colour
- Black: Included
- Black and white: RM5,000
Driver assistance systems
- Enhanced Autopilot (Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change) – RM16,000
- Full Self-Driving Capability (all functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot) – RM32,000
Watch our first look video where we dive into what the new Highland update for the Model 3 offers, and stay tuned for a review coming soon.
GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift Standard Range, Malaysian launch
GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift Long Range AWD, Malaysian launch
GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
Sayam Dabi, apa cer? Mana lu punya anjing laut?
byd anjing laut needs to be very good price