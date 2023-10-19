FIRST LOOK: Tesla Model 3 Highland in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Tesla Motors, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Harvinder Sidhu / October 19 2023 8:18 pm

The Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift is officially in Tesla showrooms in Malaysia. The order books for Tesla’s compact sedan opened in Malaysia on September 1, the very first day it was revealed to the world, and the first units are expected to be delivered to Malaysian customers in Q4 2023.

Priced from RM189k, the base model Rear Wheel Drive with a single rear-mounted can do the 100 km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds, onto a top speed of 201 km/h. Maximum range is 513 km according to the WLTP cycle.

The pricier Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (commonly called the LR) at RM218k is much faster thanks to two motors – the 100 km/h sprint can be done in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is the same 201 km/h. Max range is 629 km thanks to a bigger battery.

Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive

0-100 km/h time: 6.1 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Range (WLTP): 513 km

Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive

0-100 km/h time: 4.4 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Range (WLTP): 629 km

Exterior colour

Pearl White Multi-Coat: Included

Solid Black: RM5,000

Deep Blue Metallic: RM5,000

Stealth Grey: RM7,500

Ultra Red: RM11,000

Wheels

18-inch Photon wheels: Included

19-inch Nova wheels: RM7,500

Interior colour

Black: Included

Black and white: RM5,000

Driver assistance systems

Enhanced Autopilot (Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change) – RM16,000

Full Self-Driving Capability (all functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot) – RM32,000

Watch our first look video where we dive into what the new Highland update for the Model 3 offers, and stay tuned for a review coming soon.

