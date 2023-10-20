2023 Yadea E8S Pro e-scooter now in Malaysia, RM5.9k

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 20 2023 2:51 pm

Launched earlier this year, the 2023 Yadea E8S Pro electric scooter is now on sale in Malaysia, priced at RM5,999. Pricing excludes road tax, registration and insurance, and is eligible for the Electric Motorcycle Incentive Scheme in the 2024 Malaysian Budget, which provides a cash rebate of RM2,400.00 to buyers with an annual income of RM 120,000.00 or less.

Coming with a large graphene 72 volt battery pack with 38 Ah capacity, the Yadea E8S Pro features TTFAR technology. Yadea claims this offers more efficient energy usage.

A 2 kW drives the E8S Pro via belt drive the rear wheel. Torque is claimed to be 140 Nm while power is controlled by two ride modes – Eco and Sport.

The E8S Pro gets disc brakes front and rear while suspension uses telescopic forks in front and a shock absorber in the rear. A 32-litre storage compartment is found under the seat while seat height is set at 740 mm.

There are three colour options for the E8S Pro – Space Grey, Matte Sea Blue and Black – and this urban electric scooter is approved by JPJ Malaysia and is eligible for registration.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.