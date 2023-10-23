MBPG to enforce ban on parking in front of houses from January 1, 2024 – up to RM2k compound

According to a report by Berita Harian, the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) will enforce the ban on parking in front of houses from January 1, 2024. Pasir Gudang mayor Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman revealed this was decided following a special meeting held last Wednesday that saw all council members agree to implement the ban.
“The period from now until December 31, 2023 will be used to raise awareness and educate all parties by issuing notices to those involved,” Asman told the news publication. He added that MBPG won’t issue compounds on the spot as an investigation will need to be carried out first.
“We will conduct an investigation by meeting the complainant and the car owner. A notice will be given to the owner of the vehicle blocking the route, who will have up to 21 days to take corrective action. If there no action is taken, MBPG will issue a compound of RM100 up to a maximum of RM2,000 for repeated offences,” said Asman.
The ban comes after the MBPG received 349 complaints from the beginning of this year to last month regarding road obstructions caused by vehicles parking in front of houses. This is an increase from 242 complaints received in 2022.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
Anda boleh jual kete yg xde tempat parking kat MyTukar
No worries. They will rescind the ban after the year end/new year festive season.
for all you know, people who parked and obstructed the traffic didnt even live there.
The residence now suffer as a result.
OMG, what are the MBPG ppl thinking??
Are houses built with sufficient parking space within the compound in Malaysia? Propose rakyat fold the car and leave it in their kitchen. The city council’s are looking for ways to make money at the expenses of the rakyat. Car owners are already paying road tax. So don’t park in front of your house but park in the centre of the road .
Buy bigger house lah if you own a lot of cars.
The authorities should study more deeply and carefully before taking considerations on banning of car park outside the house compound.
One should not only listened to your council members but to listened to public opinions as well.These days every homes has minimum of 2 cars,one park inside the compound and the other is park outside their compound if not allowed then where to park.I suggest that the local council should provide or create a parking lots for every housing estate before any kind of implementations.
Saya rasa memang patut pun diorang keratan undang-undang ni sebab last year member saya pernah kena mak dia sakit then call ambulance tapi ambulance kata tak boleh lalu sebab sempit kereta kiri kanan jalan. Kesian tau. Pastu ada juga complaint dari driver lori sampah nak lalu pun susah and sempit so macam mana diorang nak kutip sampah korang. Cer pikir?
Jangan menyusahkan org lah kalau boleh.
MBSJ bila????
Niasing , rumah carporch semua kosong tapi tak mau pak dalam!
Manyak pandai ini local council. Dulu bagi approval untuk bina taman perumahan tanpa cukup tempat, sekarang mau denda penghuni kerana kurang tempat. Ptuui in councillor semua kena buang. Buat balik local council election.