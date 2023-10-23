MBPG to enforce ban on parking in front of houses from January 1, 2024 – up to RM2k compound

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 23 2023 5:42 pm

According to a report by Berita Harian, the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) will enforce the ban on parking in front of houses from January 1, 2024. Pasir Gudang mayor Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman revealed this was decided following a special meeting held last Wednesday that saw all council members agree to implement the ban.

“The period from now until December 31, 2023 will be used to raise awareness and educate all parties by issuing notices to those involved,” Asman told the news publication. He added that MBPG won’t issue compounds on the spot as an investigation will need to be carried out first.

“We will conduct an investigation by meeting the complainant and the car owner. A notice will be given to the owner of the vehicle blocking the route, who will have up to 21 days to take corrective action. If there no action is taken, MBPG will issue a compound of RM100 up to a maximum of RM2,000 for repeated offences,” said Asman.

The ban comes after the MBPG received 349 complaints from the beginning of this year to last month regarding road obstructions caused by vehicles parking in front of houses. This is an increase from 242 complaints received in 2022.

