2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 e-bike at Japan Mobility Show

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 26 2023 4:39 pm

Alongside the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid at the Japan Mobility Show is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 electric motorcycle (e-bike). As a full e-bike unlike the Ninja 7 Hybrid, the Ninja e-1 comes with an electric motor and battery pack, and is intended primarily for urban use.

Resembling the current model Kawasaki Ninja 250 (RM21,800 in Malaysia), the Ninja e-1 is priced at 7,599 USD (RM35,878) in the US market. As a comparison, the Ninja 400 sportsbike is priced at 5,299 USD (RM25,019) in the US market.

Power for the Ninja e-1 comes from a synchronous permanent magnet electric motor, producing the equivalent of 12 PS at 2,400 rpm with 40 Nm of torque at 400 rpm. The e-1 comes with twin battery packs rated at 50.4 V/30 Ah.

The battery packs are located where the fuel tank would be for a conventional motorcycle and are removable for swapping or remote charging. The electric motor is located amidships and power is delivered to the rear wheel via chain drive.

The Ninja e-1 comes with two ride modes – Road and Eco – and if only one battery pack is installed, the default mode is Eco. Other equipment on the e-1 is similar to conventional motorcycles, including telescopic forks and monshcoks for suspension, and ABS-equipped hydraulic disc brakes.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.