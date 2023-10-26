2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid at Japan Mobility Show

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 26 2023 3:19 pm

Seen at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid which was launched in Europe earlier this month. Tagged as the model for overseas markets, the Ninja 7 Hybrid seen on display is touted by Kawasaki as a hybrid with the acceleration of a litre-class superbike with the fuel economy of a 250 cc motorcycle.

A compromise between internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles and pure electric two-wheelers (e-bikes), the Ninja 7 Hybrid comes with two power sources. Primary power comes from a liquid-cooled parallel-twin with DOHC and eight valves.

Displacing 451 cc, engine power is rated at 59 PS at 10,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 43.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. This is complemented by the liquid-cooled 9 kW synchronous electric motor producing 12 PS between 2,400 to 4,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 36 Nm at 2,400 rpm fed by a 48 volt lithium-ion battery pack.

Combined, this gives the Ninja 7 Hybrid a peak power output of 69 PS at 10,500 rpm and a total torque of 60.4 nm at 2,800 rpm. Power goes through a gearbox that comes with either a manual selection or automatic gear change option.

Seat height for the Ninja 7 Hybrid is at 795 mm making it a suitable bike for riders of any skill level while weight is listed at 277 kg. Riding conveniences include idling stop that cuts the engine off at stops to conserve fuel while Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF) automatically puts the Ninja 7 Hybrid in first gear at a stop.

The Ninja 7 Hybrid also comes with a “Walk Mode” which allows the rider to creep the Ninja 7 Hybrid either forward or in reverse, allowing for easier maneuvering at parking lot speeds. The Ninja 7 Hybrid comes in a unique to this model colour scheme of a matte lime green under cowl with silver and black bodywork.

