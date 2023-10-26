2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series facelift – new 2.8L turbodiesel, 6AT, active safety; still with key ignition

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / October 26 2023 11:23 am

Revealed back in August this year, the updated 70 Series Toyota Land Cruiser is currently on display at the Japan Mobility Show, so here’s a gallery of the evergreen off-roader that has been around since 1984.

The general shape of the 70 Series remains familiar, with the facelift bringing with it a few changes such as a new grille and circular LED headlamps. The front fenders and bonnet have also been redesigned to give the vehicle a tougher look to go along with the robust front bumper.

At the rear, the previously vertical taillights have now been rotated to be horizontal and integrated into the rear bumper, while other details like the rear barn doors, rear fender air vent garnish, squarish side mirrors and retractable radio antenna are retained.

Step inside and you’ll also notice the key ignition is still in use, with the rest of the cabin appearing nearly the same as before. It’s not all old school though, as the facelift also adds modern touches like a 4.2-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster and a 6.7-inch touchscreen head unit that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, although the latter isn’t fitted to the display car.

Another revision involves the centre console that has been altered to accommodate the shift lever for six-speed automatic transmission. This is paired with a new engine, the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. In other markets, there will be a 4.5 litre turbodiesel V8 with 205 PS (202 hp or 151 kW) and 430 Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Selectable four-wheel drive is included and is controlled via a shift lever as seen here, although an electronic dial is also available with higher grades, which come with lane departure alert, road sign assist and automatic high beam as part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite.

The updated 70 Series will be sold in Japan, marking the return of the off-roader to the country after a few years of hiatus. It will also continue to be sold in countries like Australia and Africa, which are popular markets due to the model’s durability. Dependability is the reason why the United Nations and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) trust the 70 Series for aid and humanitarian efforts in hard-to-reach places.

