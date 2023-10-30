Motorcyclists in Sarikei, Sarawak receive B2 probationary license under MyLesen programme

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / October 30 2023 1:07 pm

A total of 982 participants in the driver’s license assistance programme (MyLesen) comprised of individuals within the B40 group in the Sarikei parliamentary constituency have received their B2 probationary driving licenses (PDL) after their completion of the programme, Bernama has reported.

The programme was one of the government’s initiatives to help the B40, or low-income group obtain a motorcycle license at minimal cost, Sarawak road transport department (JPJ) director Norizan Jili said in his speech.

This is to give space and opportunity to these groups to take advantage of the assistance provided for the purpose of improving the socioeconomic status of their families, Norizan said. “This programme is dedicated to the needy commmunity, especially those who do not have the economic means or [who] live far from driver training facilities run by driving institutes,” he added.

Participants in the MyLesen programme were reminded to using everything taught in the driving lessons as a guide to ensure safety on the roads, Norizan said. “JPJ Sarawak takes this matter seriously, [which is] why every year we hold Motorcycle Enforcement Ops to ensure that all riders comply with the rules to reduce the accident rate,” he said.

The retabled Budget 2023 saw the announcement of license test fee absorption by the government for the B2 motorcycle license (for motorcycles below 250 cc), among others.

Shortly thereafter, the transport ministry said that the government cannot assist all B40 individuals in obtaining the B2 license, however only individuals from that category who face difficulties in terms of financial ability will be considered to receive the benefits of the programme.

