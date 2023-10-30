PACE 2023: Book a smart #1 or Proton X90 with EON and enjoy rewards – plenty of great deals, vouchers

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / October 30 2023 7:32 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back this coming weekend, and you can expect the 2023 edition, which is set to be held at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on November 4-5, to feature plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars.

Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) will be one of the companies taking part in PACE 2023, and it will be showcasing products from a number of brands at the event, ranging from the Proton X90 and smart #1 to the Mitsubishi Triton Athlete, among others. The company will also be displaying an assortment of Audi and Volkswagen models at the event.

If you’re in the market for a Proton X90, then book one at PACE 2023. Aside from coming with a five-year-unlimited mileage warranty, six times free labour on service as well as a five-year data package of 1GB per month, you’ll be in the running for a lucky draw promotion, which runs until November 30, when you make a booking for it at the event.

As for the smart #1, which is available in Premium and Brabus forms, be among the first 501 customers to book the EV before it is launched and you’ll enjoy exclusive early-bird benefits valued at RM1001 in charging credits.

Besides EON, car brands participating at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volvo , Subaru; Hyundai, BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the attractive deals being offered by participating companies, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. That’s because all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

What can you expect? Well, plenty, with a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer) in that mix.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With guaranteed vouchers and many exceptional deals in store, there’s no better place to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle than at PACE. The sales carnival takes place at SCCC on this November 4-5 weekend, so set the dates on your calendar, and see you there!