PACE 2023: The new Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ – the object of your desire with thrilling performance

October 31 2023

We’re only a few days away from the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), which takes place this weekend from November 4-5 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). At PACE 2023, you’ll find the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, along with additional perks and great prizes in store.

For the adrenaline junkies out there, the Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ facelift will be presented by Hap Seng Star at PACE 2023, bringing with it thrilling performance packaged in an exceptionally stylish four-door coupe body.

Mild visual updates improve upon what is already an attractive and aggressive design that conspicuously hints at the potential hiding under the bonnet, the M139. Hailed as the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in series production for good reason, it serves up a substantial 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 500 Nm of torque.

These figures come from an engine with just 2.0 litres of displacement, which, when paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive system, propels the CLA45S from 0-100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 270 km/h.

Inside, the CLA45S gets the latest generation of the feature-rich Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with AMG-specific displays, along with numerous performance-focused design touches. These include Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery, AMG Performance front seats, an AMG Performance steering wheel and red seatbelts.

When you’re not setting lap times on track, the facelifted CLA45S now comes with the Driving Assistance Package to keep you safe on the road. The suite includes Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Active Brake Assist as well as with Active Parking Assist with a 360-degree camera.

Head on over to PACE 2023 to check out the CLA45S 4Matic+ facelift in-person and explore the other Mercedes-Benz vehicles on display. Alongside the German premium car brand are BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Volvo; Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the deals on offer, new vehicle bookings made at PACE 2023 will also be rewarded with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Once again, PACE 2023 is scheduled to take place at SCCC this weekend from November 4-5. Come on over to take advantage of the awesome deals on offer as well as additional rewards. See you there!