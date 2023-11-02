PACE 2023: Experience the just-launched Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV’s abundant technology and luxury

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / November 2 2023 8:06 pm

We’re just two days away from the 2023 edition of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), and Setia City Convention Centre is the place to be this weekend if you want to get up close to – and sample – various makes and models all under one roof. A rare opportunity, and that’s before factoring in all the great deals and gifts in store.

Some of the models on display are fresh from launch, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is one of them. As its name suggests, this is the SUV sister to the Mercedes-Benz EQS, the brand’s flagship EV.

We’re getting the EQS SUV in 580 4Matic form, which means a dual-motor setup with 544 PS and 858 Nm of torque. Juiced by a 107.8 kWh battery, this big EV can travel up to 615 km on a single charge. 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a 210 km/h top speed means it’s no slouch.

Like the EQS sedan, the SUV has a very long list of equipment. Being a modern Mercedes-Benz, the dashboard has many screens and fascinating lighting, which is best experienced than described. You can bring along the family for a fitting session with the EQS SUV, which will be at Mercedes-Benz dealer Hap Seng Star’s PACE 2023 booth.

Like what you see? Buy at PACE, as we’re awarding RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners for all new vehicle bookings made at PACE 2023. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Mercedes-Benz by Hap Seng Star, PACE 2023 will see BMW and MINI by Auto Bavaria; Volvo; Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

See you at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, November 4-5. PACE is the place to be for the best deals and greatest variety of premium cars under one roof.