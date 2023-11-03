2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition now available in Malaysia, priced at RM115,900

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 3 2023 3:39 pm

For Malaysia, the 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition is now on sale, priced at RM115,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Celebrating a quarter century of Suzuki’s no limits hyperbike, the Hayabusa 25th is based on the third generation Suzuki Hayabusa (priced at RM111,200 in Malaysia.)

The 25th Anniversary Edition comes in a special Glass Blaze Orange/Glass Sparkle Black paintwork contrasted with a distinctive red V-shaped graphic and gold-anodising on various components like the brake disc carriers. The Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition is only available with a single seat.

Denoting the unique nature of this Hayabusa, 25th Anniversary badges are placed on the exhaust and tank. Raised lettering makes the Suzuki name stand out on the tank while the drive chain plates feature the Hayabusa Kanji logo.

There is no change in the technical specifications of the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa over the standard model. Power comes from a normally aspirated inline-four displacing 1,340 cc with output claimed to be 190 PS at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

20-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and the Hayabusa weighs 264 kg with a 50-50 weight distribution fore and aft, while seat height is set at 800 mm. Braking is done by Brembo, with twin Stylema callipers on the front wheel while suspension is with KYB upside-down forks in front and semi-electronic monoshock at the back, something Suzuki dubs Suzuki Intelligent Ride Systems (SIRS).

An up-and-down quickshifter is is fitted as standard to the six-speed gearbox. A full suite of riding aids comes standard on the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary, including ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, wheel lift control, engine braking, launch control and ride modes.

