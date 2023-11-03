PACE 2023: Check out the showcase of Subaru models at Setia City Convention Centre, Nov 4-5 this weekend

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions, Subaru / By Mick Chan / November 3 2023 7:02 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is just one day away, to be held this weekend from November 4 to 5 at the Setia City Convention Centre, which is the place to be for your selection of new and pre-owned premium cars.

Big on boxers, as in the horizontally-opposed cylinder engine variety? Subaru is among the brands participating in PACE 2023, bringing its range of models which are on sale in the Malaysian market including the XV, Forester, BRZ, WRX Sedan and the Outback.

At PACE 2023, special deals are offered for the XV and Forester in particular. Each purchase of the Subaru XV at the event will come with rebates of up to RM7,000 as well as free five-year/100,000 km comprehensive maintenance package (terms and conditions apply).

Meanwhile for the Forester, the SUV will be offered with 0% interest-free financing for the first three years, with monthly instalments starting from RM1,4XX, as well as five years of free, comprehensive service maintenance (terms and conditions apply). For any new Subaru vehicle booked at PACE 2023, you’ll receive a special booking gift.

In addition to Subaru, brands that will be taking part in PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo, Subaru, BYD, Hyundai and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the offers from each participating brand, we are also giving out RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners for all new vehicle bookings made at PACE 2023. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars are to be had this weekend, so come on over to the Setia City Convention Centre, where PACE 2023 wille be held from November 4 to 5. See you there!