2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP enters Euro naked bike market

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 6 2023 11:00 am

Joining the recently announced Yamaha MT-09 for Europe is the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP, with upgraded suspension and brakes. The MT-09 SP is more trac focused, coming with a ‘Track’ mode in its suite of electronic riding aids.

Joining the existing “Sport”, “Street” and “Rain” modes on the existing MT-09, Track mode gives four user customisable settings. There are also two additional customisable modes in the standard settings, making for a total of nine ride modes on the MT-09 SP.

The individual track modes allow for refined settings, including the option of choosing between two levels of Engine Brake Management (EBM) and the ability to alter the level of Brake Control (BC). Additionally, the rider has the option of turning rear ABS off for racetrack duty.

Section of mode settings can be done via the instrument panel or using the Yamaha MyRide app. Switching between modes on the MT-09 SP is done via the new design switchgear located on the left handlebar pod while the 5-inch TFT-LCD instrument panel includes a lap timer and featuring an MT-09 SP specific “Track” display mode.

Braking performance gets a boost with the installation of Brembo Stylema brake callipers in front. KYB supplies the front forks, 41 mm diameter upside-down units with full adjustability for preload, rebound and compression while the rear end is propped up with an Ohlins mono shock with higher spring rate, fully-adjustable with remote preload adjuster.

Also included is Yamaha’s Smart Key system, the first of Yamaha’s naked sports bikes to do so. The all-new start switch also features a lock and unlock option for the fuel tank cap.

As per its track-oriented focus, the MT-09 SP comes with a paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha R1M superbike. The MT-09 SP comes in silver, black and Yamaha Racing blue Icon Performance livery on the fuel tank and air-intakes, complemented by the brushed aluminium finish of the swingarm.

Other specifications are as per the standard model MT-09, including the 890 cc, Crossplane 3 inline-triple engine. Availability of the Yamaha MT-09 SP in Europe begins next year and varies by region while in Malaysia, the 2022 Yamaha MT-09 retails at RM54,998.

