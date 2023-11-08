Majlis Perbandaran Selayang (MPS) now implementing 2-hour parking lots – Gombak, Batu Caves, Rawang

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 8 2023 5:16 pm

Click to enlarge

Majlis Perbandaran Selayang (MPS) has announced that the two-hour parking bay system will be enforced in locations under its jurisdiction. It started on October 16.

The two-hour parking bays are marked with orange signs and the rate for these “hot bays” is 50 sen per 30 minutes and the maximum time is two hours. Payment can be made via six apps – Smart Selangor Parking, Flexi Parking, Jom Parking, Touch n Go eWallet and Setel.

Areas under MPS that will have two-hour parking are Bandar Baru Selayang, Selayang 18, Desa Jaya, Sri Gombak, Prima Sri Gombak, Taman Samudra, Taman Sri Batu Caves, Bandar Baru Rawang and Taman Jati Rawang. All are busy commercial areas where finding parking is very challenging.

The implementation of two-hour parking by MPS should be similar to that done by the local councils of Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Subang Jaya. The idea is to prevent people from hogging prime bays in busy areas. What do you think of the two-hour parking system?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.