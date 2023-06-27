MBSA 2-hour parking system starts on July 1 – 8am to 5pm weekdays, RM1.20 per hour rate via 6 apps

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 June 2023 3:58 pm / 0 comments

Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) has announced that the two-hour parking bay system will be enforced in 67 locations under its jurisdiction from July 1, under Pewartaan Perintah Pengangkutan Jalan (Peruntukan Tempat Letak Kereta) (Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam) Pindaan 2023.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Shah Alam city council had identified 67 public parking bays in Section 9, Setia Alam and Section 25 to be converted to two-hour parking bays, and was awaiting the state government’s approval to gazette the streets. That final step has been done.

The two-hour parking bays are marked with orange signs and are enforced from 8am till 5pm from Monday to Friday – office hours, basically. The rate for these “hot bays” is RM1.20 per hour and the maximum time is two hours. MBSA says that one can park in another two-hour bay in the same area, one hour after you depart. This is to prevent hogging, but we’re not sure how it will be enforced.

Payment can be made via six apps – Smart Selangor Parking, Flexi Parking, GoPayy, Jom Parking, Touch n Go eWallet and Setel. Monthly passes are not valid in two-hour parking bays. If you overstay and receive a saman, rayuan will not be entertained. Also, the RM10 saman payment within 24 hours “discount” is not valid – this is to close a possible loophole.

Those living in areas administered by the neighbouring Subang Jaya city council are no strangers to the two-hour parking system. MBSJ implemented hot zone parking at six busy commercial centres in September 2022, including SS15, Taipan and Bandar Puteri Puchong. In March, MBPJ introduced the same in PJ State, where the banks are.

Even the municipal councils of Kajang and Ampang Jaya have also started two-hour parking, at Jalan Tun Abdul Aziz and Jalan Memanda, respectively. Besides the two-hour limit, these prime bays also attract a higher parking fee. The idea is to prevent people from hogging prime bays in busy areas. What do you think of the two-hour parking system?